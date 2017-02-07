ZTE has announced that Android Nougat and Google’s Daydream virtual reality (VR) platform are now available for its flagship Axon 7 handset.

The Chinese smartphone maker last May launched the Axon 7, the first so-called “Daydream-ready” device on the market — however, without Nougat the Daydream support was redundant. Google’s own Pixel-branded phones and Lenovo’s Moto Z line of handsets were the first to fully support Daydream, though a few weeks back Google announced that ZTE’s Axon 7 and the ASUS Zenfone AR would be coming soon.

With the arrival of Nougat on the scene from today, Axon 7-owners can now enjoy some Google Daydream goodness. Notably, the Axon 7 is the cheapest no-contract Daydream phone on the market just now, with Google’s Pixel phone starting at around $650, and the Moto Z at $700. The ZTE Axon 7 starts at $400.

Bear in mind, Google’s Daydream View headset will normally set you back another $79, though it is currently enjoying a $30 price cut until the end of February.