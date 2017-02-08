Watching the latest version of Android gain users is still an excruciatingly unexciting experience. Per Google’s Platform Versions page, the latest and greatest version of the company’s mobile operating system took more than five months to hit 1.2 percent adoption.

Google started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to Nexus devices in August. To be fair, the company’s new Pixel phones, which ship with Android 7.1, arrived in October. Still, the latest major version of Android typically takes more than a year to become the most-used release, and Nougat doesn’t look like it will break that trend.

Here are the changes between January and February:

Android 7.0/7.1 Nougat (August 2016): Up 0.5 points to 1.2%

Android 6.0 Marshmallow (October 2015): Up 1.1 points to 30.7%

Android 5.0/5.1 Lollipop (November 2014, March 2015): Down 0.5 points to 32.9%

Android 4.4 KitKat (October 2013): Down 0.7 points to 21.9%

Android 4.1/4.2/4.3 Jelly Bean (July 2012, November 2012, and July 2013): Down 0.3 points to 11.3%

Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich (December 2011): Down 0.1 points to 1.0%

Android 2.3 Gingerbread (December 2010): Flat at 1.0%

The Platform Versions tool uses data gathered from the Google Play Store app, which requires Android 2.2 and above. This means devices running older versions are not included, nor are devices that don’t have Google Play installed (such as many Android phones and tablets in China, Amazon’s Fire line, and so on). Also, Android versions that have less than 0.1 percent adoption, such as Android 3.0 Honeycomb and Android 2.2 Froyo, are not listed.

For the sake of comparison, here’s the Android adoption chart for January:

The Android adoption order now stands as: Lollipop in first place, Marshmallow in second, KitKat in third, Jelly Bean in fourth, and ICS and Gingerbread tied for fifth. Marshmallow will take first place very soon, but Nougat likely won’t be king until 2018.