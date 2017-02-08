This Valentine’s Day, throw the flowers in the trash and cancel your reservations at that fancy restaurant. You and your significant other are spending this holiday with searching for virtual critters.

Niantic has revealed to GamesBeat that it plans to launch Pokémon Go’s first in-game event of 2017 for Valentine’s Day. This in-game special will begin today, February 8, starting at 11 a.m. Pacific time, and it will run through February 15 at 11 a.m. As part of the Valentine’s event, players will get a number of bonuses that will make certain monsters appear more frequently while also making certain items more effective than normal. This is the latest attempt by Niantic to keep its massive audience engaged and coming back to Pokémon Go, and it’s likely that this remix of the game’s existing content will help generate revenues for the game, which continues to make enough to have a spot in the top-10 highest-grossing apps in the $36.6 billion mobile-gaming industry.

Here’s a point-by-point breakdown of what you can expect:

Double candy when catching, hatching, or transferring Pokémon.

Buddy Pokémon will find twice as much candy.

Pink Pokémon like Chansey, Clefable, Porygon, and more will appear more often.

Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Smoochum are more likely to emerge from hatching eggs.

Lure Modules will also attract Pokémon for 6 hours instead of 30 minutes.

So call up your date, and let them know that true love means helping your partner grind out those last dozen Charmander candies.