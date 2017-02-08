Project Cars is ready for another lap.

Publisher Bandai Namco today announced Project Cars 2, the sequel to its racing simulator that strove for realism. Project Cars 2 will come out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in “late 2017.” The PC version will have virtual reality support. The first Project Cars came out in 2015 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and sold over 2 million copies.

“Project Cars 2’s authentic presentation of motorsports racing isn’t just cutting edge, it surpasses the cutting edge,” said Eric Hartness, vice president of marketing at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “No other driving game or racing title can approach Project Cars 2’s level of visual fidelity, real-world physics, and intelligent driver A.I. These features combined with dynamic weather and track effects, refined controls, and an authentic love of competitive esports guarantees players will be able to live-out their racing aspirations on multiple gaming platforms.”

Project Cars 2 will feature over 170 vehicles, up from the 65 that the original launched with. It will also have over 60 tracks. Its races can feature different styles of terrain, including ice, dirt, snow, and mud.

Project Cars comes from developer Slightly Mad Studios, which previously worked on the Need for Speed: Shift series for Electronic Arts.