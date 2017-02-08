If you plan on getting a Switch early and like puzzle games, this one should be on your radar. Or maybe you own a PlayStation 4 and like puzzle games. That works too.

The puzzle game Puyo Puyo Tetris is coming out on April 25 of Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It will be available physically for the PlayStation 4 for $30. On Switch, you can get it digitally ($30) and physically ($40). The boxed Switch version comes two keychains to justify that extra cost.

On Switch, Puyo Puyo Tetris will be a launch window game, releasing shortly after the console’s March 3 debut. So it could be on the radar of early Switch adopters.

The Switch is home console/portable hybrid. You can take device out of its dock and play it on the go. That could make it ideal for puzzle games, which have been a popular genre on portable systems since Tetris for the Game Boy. Puyo Puyo Tetris combines elements of both puzzle franchises, with multiple multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign.