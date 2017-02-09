Grand Theft Auto fans that own an Xbox One might want to dig out their old copy of Grand Theft Auto IV.

Microsoft announced today that Grand Theft Auto IV and its two downloadable story campaigns, The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony, are now backward compatible on Xbox One. Grand Theft Auto IV came out for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2008, and it sold over 25 million copies.

If you own a digital copy of the open-world game, it’ll appear automatically in your Xbox One library. If you have a physical copy of Grand Theft Auto IV, you have to insert the disc into your Xbox One. You’ll then be able to download it. If you have saves stored on the Xbox 360’s cloud storage, those will also transfer over to the Xbox One.

Xbox One did not have backward compatibility when it launched, but Microsoft added the feature via a software update. It gives the console an edge over its competitor, the PlayStation 4, which does not have traditional backward compatibility with the PlayStation 3. The only way to play PS3 games on a PS4 is with the PlayStation Now cloud-streaming service that costs $20 per month.

Grand Theft Auto IV was one of the biggest games of the Xbox 360 era. Its inclusion to the backward compatibility catalog makes the feature more complete. You can find a full list of backward compatible games here.