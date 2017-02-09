The Walking Dead: Road to Survival is launching a massive in-game event titled World at War. It introduces a five-week-long story arc that fans can dig into days before the mid-season premiere of The Walking Dead TV series on Sunday.

Road to Survival has been a top grossing game for the last two years, helping game publisher Scopely generate a lot of revenues in the $40 billion mobile game industry. The big update is part of the company’s effort to keep it all going.

Starting today, the update has new story content, Kirkman Signature characters, an interactive chatbot on Facebook Messenger, and a massive social push with influencer talent like MatPat (and local talent in different regions, including a Japanese YouTuber).

Image Credit: Scopely

Scopely worked with creator Robert Kirkman’s Skybound company to expand The Walking Dead: Road to Survival mobile game universe. The five-week story arc reflects the “All Out War” story from Kirkman’s comic series and the bloody and brutal narrative of Season 7 of The Walking Dead TV series.

The Walking Dead: Road to Survival has more than 34 million players inhabiting the dynamic in-game world.

Also available today is The Walking Dead: Road to Survival Facebook Messenger chatbot, a gripping text-based adventure related to the “All Out War” storyline. Scopely and Skybound have partnered with MatPat of The Game Theorists, who will be a part of the chatbot experience and holds the secret phrase for fans to win limited edition Skybound merchandise.

The merchandise includes Megaboxes and comics signed by Kirkman, as well as five-star in-game characters. MatPat himself will be turned into a character in the chatbot and an in-game character in The Walking Dead: Road to Survival, continuing the journey among the most powerful survivors in the game.

The Walking Dead: Road to Survival is available now as a free download on iOS and Android. Existing players only need to update their game to access the World at War update.