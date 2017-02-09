Amazon’s livestreaming platform Twitch is introducing Communities, a new way to discover content and reach the right audiences on the site.

The new directory — an open beta test — will help users find and create content that is native to the way they identify themselves, with categories that include speedrunning, retro gaming, cosplaying, and cooking. Twitch says this new feature should be live within the next 15 minutes to half-an-hour.

Supplementing the current directory, Communities empowers users to self-organize into interest- or activity-based spaces that help streamers connect with their most relevant audience and help viewers find the content they are most interested in.

Beginning today, all eligible viewers and broadcasters are able to create and discover Communities.

Image Credit: Twitch

“We’ve heard from our streamers and viewers that they want the freedom to form specific groups, organizing around topics such as speedrunning, esports, cosplay, and painting,” said Sheila Raju, the product marketing manager at Twitch. “With Communities, we are giving our users the power to create groups of their choosing, while providing creators with another tool to expand their audiences. If you have an interest that’s shared among others, Communities is where that collective can live.”

To create and manage Communities, users are provided a suite of tools. Community leaders may customize the landing page, appoint moderators, establish a rules list, and feature current broadcasts for maximum discoverability.

Since Communities are all public, viewers and creators can see a list of channels currently broadcasting to a Community to help determine the most relevant one for them.