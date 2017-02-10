Bright Pattern, a global provider of multichannel cloud contact center solutions, continues its strong growth trajectory with record revenue, bookings and thriving customer base

February 10, 2017

Bright Pattern today announced record results for fiscal year 2016. The numbers show significant increases year over year:

180% increase in customer base

191% increase in revenue

268% increase in bookings

“I am very proud of our team for achieving this outstanding financial performance,” said Konstantin Kishinsky, CEO of Bright Pattern. “Our customer base increase is a result of strong adoption of our cloud solutions. In addition, the growth of our revenue and bookings is a testament to our strategy of becoming the premier cloud contact center solution provider in the market.”

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern’s cloud contact center solutions help simplify multichannel customer service for customers, agents and contact center managers. Bright Pattern’s Cloud Contact Center solutions are used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages by companies of all sizes.

