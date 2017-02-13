Here’s a quick way to beef up your PC gaming library while helping good causes and saving money.

Humble Bundle, a site that lets people buy games while donating to charities, has a new, huge collection of PC games available to anyone who donates at least $30 dollars. It’s called the Humble Freedom Bundle, with 100 percent of money earned going to ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), IRC (International Rescue Committee), and MSF (Doctors Without Borders). Humble Bundle had an original goal of earning $300,000 before the deal ended on February 20. It has already more than doubled that with $680,625 earned.

The Humble Freedom Bundle currently offers 40 games, although more may become available (don’t worry, you’ll gain access to any added games even if you pay for the bundle before). It also includes some audio and digital books.

As for the games, the list includes some of the best indie efforts on PC in recent years. This includes the farming game for Stardew Valley, the first-person puzzle game The Witness, and the play-as-an-octopus-pretending-to-be-a-normal-family-man simulator Octodad: Dadliest Catch. You can find the full list on the Humble Bundle site.

So, good charities get money, and you get great games for cheap. This is a win-win.