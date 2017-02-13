Nazara Games is announcing it will invest $20 million in a new esports league in India.

While Nazara Games is a mobile game publisher, the initial sports in the league will include PC-based games such as Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Nazara said it will invest the $20 million over the next five years in the league, which will be a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies.

Nazara Games recently reported a revenue of Rs 220 crore, or $26 million, and 40 percent compound annual growth rate for sales over the past four years. The company said it plans to build the “most vibrant and all-encompassing ecosystem for eSports in India, which can produce Indian teams capable of winning in global eSports competitions across different games.”

Nitish Mittersain, founder and managing director of Nazara Games, said in a statement, “Esports has become a cultural phenomenon in the last few years. Countries in Europe, Korea, China and US have seen massive growth in the number of players and spectators. Asia-Pacific accounts for 44 percent of the audience and is the fastest growing region globally. Given, improving internet connectivity in India today, launching an eSports league seemed the perfect way to reach out to the large group of esports enthusiasts in India.”

The league will have two seasons per year and will feature six teams that will be selected through open and free online qualifier tournaments. All players and teams from India are welcome to join this qualification process by following the online registration once the website has been launched. The progress of all players in the qualification tournament and their progress beyond can be tracked by the entire Indian esports community through live web programs.

Manish Agarwal, CEO of Nazara Games, said in a statement, “We are excited to provide Indian eSports enthusiasts with a solid and player/community orientated eSports ecosystem, in which players can thrive, improve their skills and become top competitors at an international level. The eSports league will not only be great for Indian players but also for fans. This platform will provide very extensive and exciting coverage of the Indian eSports landscape and will allow fans to track the careers and professional achievements of their eSport idols on a daily basis.”