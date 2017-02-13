Razer has updated its 14-inch gaming laptop Razer Blade with Intel’s fastest Kaby Lake processor, faster memory, and an option for a 4K UHD screen.

Irvine, Calif.-based Razer said the new Razer Blade balances power, mobility, and durability. It has a new seventh generation Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, and 16 gigabytes of DDR4 dual-channel memory running at 2400 MHz.

Measuring only 0.70 inches thick, it weighs a little more than four pounds and is housed in a unibody CNC aluminum chassis.

A full high-definition screen comes standard on the new Razer Blade while a new 4K UHD touchscreen option will be available for the first time on Razer’s 14-inch model.

“The Razer Blade sets the benchmark for performance in thin laptops,” said Min-Liang Tan, Razer cofounder and CEO, in a statement. “More users embraced this flagship computer model in 2016 than ever before, and we are excited to make it even more available worldwide this year. Beyond gaming, it has been really gratifying to see people enjoying the power and portability of the Blade for video editing, music creation, and software development.”

The Razer Blade also has Killer Wireless-AC and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. The system offers PCIe SSD storage options up to a terabyte, providing fast data transfer speeds. Other features include a comfortable and accurate anti-ghosting keyboard that is powered by Razer Chroma. This technology unlocks a color palette of 16.8 million colors and a virtually endless array of keyboard lighting effects that can be customized and synchronized to display in-game events.

The new Razer Blade full HD systems are available now in North America and Europe at RazerStore.com and in-person at RazerStore San Francisco, as well as other select retailers and etailers. The 4K UHD model is expected to be available in the second quarter. The price starts at $1,899.