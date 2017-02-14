Nintendo hasn’t made a Game Boy Player-equivalent for its 3DS hardware that enables you to play those games on a television, so the company’s unofficial modding community is stepping up to do this.

You can play your 3DS games on an Xbox One using a Universal Windows Platform app for Xbox One called UWPStreamer. With this program, which you can find on the Xbox One store, you can beam a 3DS game to a television over your wireless network and then control them with an Xbox One controller. This enables you to play something like The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D, Super Mario 3D Land, or Mario Kart 7 on the big display in your living room.

The end result works well — although you may experience some lag depending on your network. You may also have to keep the 3DS close by in case you ever need to use the touchscreen input. Beyond that, this is a new way to experience your portable Nintendo games.

Here’s how to get this working:

You’ll need a New 3DS running a custom firmware. Install the NTR homebrew software that enables the Nintendo handheld to take screenshots and run mods. Install Input Redirection on your 3DS. On your Xbox One, search for “UWPStreamer” in the store and install it. Back on your 3DS, make sure it is connected to the same network as your Xbox One, and set up a static IP for the device in network settings. Start the NTR program. Start the Input Redirection app. Start the debugger. Then boot up the game of your choice. On the Xbox One, boot up the UWPStreamer. For IP Address, use the static IP you set up on the 3DS. Set Priority Factor to “1.” Adjust image quality to your preference, but the lower the number, the less data your network will have to transfer. For Quality of Service value, you can leave it at “15” or bump it up as high as “101” if you have a more modern or high-end wireless router. Click “connect” on UWPStreamer.

And now you should have your 3DS game up and running on your Xbox One. If the connection fails, you may have to reboot all of your devices and start from scratch. But hey, that’s the price you pay to use some duct-taped-together community software.