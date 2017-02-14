In this week’s episode, Stewart and Travis interview Howard Love, author of The Startup J-Curve, on how startups can succeed, and how the “always mobile, always connected” customer has changed the landscape forever.

In the news section, we discuss how live video is taking over Twitter to the point that the social network is becoming a global TV network. We also talk about how 4K 360-degree content will start to become the norm in the near future, and why that means Stewart will have to start using a better moisturizer. We then find out why AI is making SEO consultants redundant.

By listening to this episode of the VB Engage podcast, you will hear:

Next week, we interview Itai Lahan, CEO of Cloudinary, an image optimization and digital asset management platform. We talk about how the Israeli-based company optimizes images for the mobile space and how it has grown.

If you missed last week’s episode VB 038, Travis and Stewart interviewed Sean Sheppard of GrowthX.

We discuss how to grow your startup, the lessons Sean has learned along the way, and what you can do differently that will have a massive impact on your fledgling business.

As always, thanks for tuning in.