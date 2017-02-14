Listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast GB Decides on Facebook

Watch live on Twitch

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play Music, or Stitcher.

You can go to the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show if you want, and you don’t even have to start your own zine to get a credential.

E3 is opening its doors to the public. The show will sell 15,000 tickets to non-industry people who want to attend when the event returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center this June. But is this a smart idea? Will this ensure the future of E3 for the Entertainment Software Association? Will gamers have a good time? Well, that’s just one of the topics we talk about on this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast.

You can watch our segment about E3 in the video at the top of this story. If you have thoughts of your own, email us at games+podcast@venturebeat.com. Otherwise, catch the entire GamesBeat Decides episode below.

Listen to the full audio version right here:

Watch the full video version on YouTube: