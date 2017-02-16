Surviving with the dinosaurs isn’t a problem for Ark. It is thriving.

Ark: Survival Evolved has surpassed 1 million copies sold on the PlayStation 4. The survival sim, which has you collecting and using resources in a dino-infested connected world with other players, just debuted on Sony’s console in December, but it has already found a huge audience. This is likely due to the game’s strong word of mouth and high-profile presence for the Xbox One and PC versions on video sites like Twitch and YouTube.

With Ark hitting 1 million on PS4, the game has now sold 7 million copies across all platforms. Ark is at 4.5 million copies sold on PC, and the game hit 1.5 million on Xbox One as of August 2016 (after debuting in December 2015). All of this comes despite Ark’s unfinished state. Studio Wildcard does plan to finally “release” Ark later this year, but — for now — it is still in an early-access form.

“We want to say a big thank you to all the fans who have supported us as we march toward completion of this epic game,” Studio Wildcard development director Jeremy Stieglitz said in a statement. “The community is the key part of what makes Ark an exciting, dynamic experience and keeps survivors coming back for more.”

Ark has built that community through regular updates. The game recently got its 254th update on PC, and that is rolling out to consoles now.