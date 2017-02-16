Crash is back.

Activision Publishing revealed today that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, its updated take on the three original PlayStation Crash Bandicoot games, launches June 30. The company revealed the project on Sony Interactive Entertainment’s stage during the PlayStation company’s media presentation at the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles last year. Now, we finally know when we’ll get to play it.

This trilogy is a complete overhaul of the original games, but developer Vicarious Visions did not rebuild it from the ground up.

“This is a triple-A remaster,” game director Dan Tanguay explained. “We’re giving this the love and attention to detail that we pay to all of our triple-A games. We’re building it using the original level geometry so that it plays as close to the original as possible. We’ve also referred to this as a remaster plus, as we are adding new features that we think the fans are going to love.”

Some of those new features include real-time lighting, increased texture resolutions, and more. The end result looks like a clean, high-definition version of the original Crash Bandicoots, but it is a bit short of looking like a modern game designed in 2017.

Also, Crash is no longer wearing jorts (jeans+shorts). Hell, the dev team apparently doesn’t even know what jorts are!

“Wow, I actually had to look up ‘jorts,'” Crash environment artist Andrew Lee said in an interview posted to Activision’s blog. “Our version of Crash is wearing surfer shorts, which we felt reads much closer to the shapes, colors, and forms in the original games, and is in line with the original concept art we started from that was provided to us by Sony. We feel it also speaks to his ‘90s era persona.”

Wrong. Nothing is more ’90s-era persona than jorts.