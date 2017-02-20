Pokémon Go got a wave of new content last week, and this has helped the mobile game generate even more revenue.

Niantic‘s Google Maps-powered monster-catching mobile app is once again the No. 1 grossing iPhone game in the United States. On Google Play, it is still No. 3 behind Game of War and Mobile Strike. This surge in spending comes after the studio updated Pokémon Go with over 80 new critters late last week. Prior to that major overhaul, the game was in the lower half of the top 10 on both Apple’s and Android’s app markets. But the game’s return to the top of the chart proves the power of both regular content updates and the appeal of the Pokémon brand in the $36.6 billion mobile gaming market.

“Pokémon Go hadn’t been No. 1 in the U.S. since January 4 at the end of the New Year’s event,” Sensor Tower head of mobile insights Randy Nelson told GamesBeat. “It only got as high as No. 8 during the Valentine’s event.”

Beyond the United States, Pokémon Go is also performing well in several other countries. It is No. 1 in Great Britain, Denmark, Ecuador, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, and Slovakia. But it’s not seeing a similar surge in Japan, where it is only ranked No. 8 in terms of revenues. Japan has the highest average revenue per player in the world, and that is turning Nintendo’s recently released Fire Emblem: Heroes into a massive success. But that market has potentially moved on from Pokémon Go.