BreezoMeter has collected pollution data and created a way to build real-time air pollution maps for big cities.

The San Francisco company is launching an interactive map of air pollution based on data from real-time traffic information and other data sources, said Ziv Lautman, cofounder and chief marketing officer of BreezoMeter. You can use it to plot the safest path to work on your daily commute.

The color-coded map displays air pollution data with street-level accuracy, along with predictive hourly forecasts, pollen counts, health recommendations, historical data, and more. It allows users to search for air-quality levels on a hyperlocal basis in their own neighborhoods. The company has pollution maps for 25,000 cities and towns in 67 countries.

Image Credit: BreezoMeter

The map, made possible by the company’s latest algorithm update, is highly visual, and it includes analyses of the dominant pollutants in the air, as well as health and fitness recommendations, such as when to avoid an outdoor workout or when those with health sensitivities may experience respiratory issues. Pollen data is also available in Europe and Japan.

BreezoMeter is a big data platform using governmental sensors, satellites, weather patterns, transportation dynamics, and other sources to analyze how pollution disperses. Using concentrated traffic data, BreezoMeter developed machine-learning techniques to precisely evaluate the pollution each traffic jam emits in real time.

“Today’s traditional air pollution monitoring methods include only annual traffic data, which doesn’t reflect the day-to-day changes residents see and breathe on their local streets,” says BreezoMeter chief technology officer Emil Fisher, in a statement. “BreezoMeter’s newest algorithm serves as a massive research and development breakthrough, bringing air pollution data accuracy to a new and precise level, monitored worldwide.”

“Businesses and consumers previously had to rely on inaccurate and generic point data regarding pollution, a truly global health crisis. Through a simple API, businesses can integrate this powerful data into their product, and consumers now have access to on-demand air pollution levels,” said BreezoMeter CEO Ran Korber, in a statement.

BreezoMeter’s air quality data is currently integrated by major brands such as Dyson, Dermalogica, AccuWeather, Eureka Forbes, and Cisco. The company will be showcasing its interactive map via a unique pollution dashboard at Mobile World Congress 2017.

BreezoMeter is providing air quality data to more than 50 million people in 67 countries. The company offers its data as a service via applications programming interfaces to enterprises from smart home, fitness, cosmetics, and automotive companies to health technology brands.