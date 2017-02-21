The Oculus Rift and its Touch controllers are now the go-to platform for creating art in virtual reality.

Google has launched its Tilt Brush app on the Oculus Store for $30 for anyone who also owns the Touch motion controllers. Like with the HTC Vive version, Tilt Brush for the Rift enables you to create three-dimensional digital sculptures in a room-scale setting. If you don’t have your Rift set up for room-scale VR, Google has also introduced an option to scale and rotate your canvas space so that you can work from a seated position.

Tilt Brush now joins Oculus’s own Medium and Quill apps that enable VR creators to build their own dreamscapes inside of a Rift headset. Between Medium and Tilt Brush alone, the Rift is one of the best ways to experiment with how working inside of a head-mounted display can enable your creativity. The primary difference between Medium and Tilt Brush is that Medium typically has you chipping away at a digital block to sculpt your work and Tilt Brush has you filling a void with paintbrushes and other tools.

I’ve played around a bit with Tilt Brush on the Oculus Rift, and I found that Google has translated the experience to the Touch controllers in a way that makes a lot of sense. The biggest change for me, as someone who has used Tilt Brush on both Vive and Rift, is the change in focal point for the controllers. Where HTC’s wands can feel like a paintbrushes, the Touch controllers make it feel much more like you are painting with your fingers. But that’s not better or worse — but you may find that you have a preference.

I quickly got into the flow of drawing a glowing line or fire into the canvass, adjusting the size and rotation of that space, and continuing my painting without having to get up or leave my desk. It’s easy to see how professional artists working on computer-generated characters for video games or film would find this type of environment and these kinds of tools incredibly useful.

But I’m happy with my stick figures.