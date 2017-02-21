Listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast GB Decides on Facebook

It’s almost time for IEM Katowice, which is one of the biggest esports events of the year, and we talk about it in depth on this week’s podcast.

ESL’s IEM Katowice is happening this weekend, and we just celebrated President’s Day in the United States, so on this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, we’re talking about both. Join host Jeffrey Grubb as he talks with Intel esports marketing boss George Woo about the upcoming tournament. IEM Katowice brings together the top Counter-Strike, League of Legends, and StarCraft II players in the world to compete in Poland. It is happening this weekend, February 25 and 26, and it continues March 3 through March 5, and you can catch it on Twitch.

Then stick around while George and Jeff try to figure out which presidents should be in their favorite games. It’s a corker of an episode. If you have any questions or comments, email the podcast at games+podcast@venturebeat.com. Otherwise, catch the entire GamesBeat Decides episode below.