Collaboration will bring the most advanced Native programmatic capabilities and enhanced user experience to the marketplace

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 22, 2017–

Bidtellect, the Native platform built for marketers, and TripleLift, the largest Native advertising platform and exchange as measured by comScore, today announced a partnership that will transform Native experiences for marketers, publishers and consumers. This integration will bring the most advanced programmatic capabilities to a Native environment that connects premium Native supply with high-quality Native demand. The companies will lead the industry in the next phase of digital media by solving the challenges in paid content distribution with better monetization for publishers, stronger consumer connections for brands and enhanced user experiences.

Joining the initiatives of two companies that specialize in the Native space will bring significant benefits to both the buy and sell side. Equipped to cater to the specific needs of publishers and marketers in creating more engaging content experiences for consumers, this partnership paves the way for more rapid technological advancement of the industry. Advertisers will benefit from a more streamlined campaign process, better creative management, and improved optimization towards content engagement. Publishers will experience higher yield and improved ad experiences through relevancy and seamless rendering of creative.

“We see tremendous value in directly connecting to Native sell-side platforms to make premium Native In-Feed inventory available to our advertiser partners,” said Lon Otremba, Bidtellect CEO. “As Native and Content Marketing become cemented in brands’ marketing strategies and publishers’ sales strategies, it is critical for the Native programmatic pipes to be seamlessly connected. Our objective is to ensure marketers can buy with confidence and publishers can effectively monetize their inventory in this new digital paradigm. Partnering with TripleLift is an important step toward enabling efficiencies for publishers and marketers to scale their Native and paid content initiatives.”

“With publisher demand for Native advertising increasing exponentially, we are excited to partner with a leader focused on delivering high-quality Native at scale,” said Eric Berry, TripleLift CEO. “Our partnership with Bidtellect is exciting because our extensive investment in rendering technology will provide effective, user-centric monetization experiences and aligns perfectly with Bidtellect’s focus on content marketing and distribution, which – in combination – will deliver the best creative experience for the end user and preserve the integrity of digital content and uninterrupted consumer experiences.”

This partnership will advance efforts specific to content marketing and Native advertising so that marketers can engage with consumers in a more valuable way, and publishers can effectively evolve their monetization strategies. Focusing on a better experience for the end user will accelerate adoption of Native for both sides. Coupling sophisticated technology developed specifically to solve for the challenges marketers and publishers are facing in this evolved media landscape will push the industry forward.

About Bidtellect

Bidtellect is the leading paid content distribution platform providing marketers with one platform to execute Native campaigns across all formats and devices including text, imagery and video. Marketers leverage Bidtellect’s proprietary real-time optimization algorithms, first- and third- party data targeting, advanced KPI optimization and a team of industry experts, to drive real results for paid content distribution campaigns to deliver smart advertising. Bidtellect delivers access to the world’s most expansive Native ecosystem of premium placements in order to achieve unparalleled scale.

The company is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida and was launched in 2013 by the digital media industry’s most successful ad tech pioneers.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the industry’s leading programmatic native advertising platform. The company’s technology allows brands to amplify content through in-feed native ads that match the unique look and feel of thousands of publishers. Publishers leverage TripleLift’s technology to create a new revenue stream by monetizing their in-feed inventory. For more information about TripleLift, please visit triplelift.com.

