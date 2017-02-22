SureID Certified Edge™ military-grade solution for identity and background screening will help keep our kids and communities safer

SureID, Inc., the leading provider of high-assurance identity solutions, is taking its military-trusted universal identity solution to the coaching and volunteering community.

The SureID Certified Edge solution offers identity proofing, facilitation of recurring background screenings, and credentialing on a subscription basis. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The stark reality is, although the majority of coaches and volunteers are wonderful and trustworthy people, it takes only one bad apple to ruin reputations or even somebody’s life,” commented Steve Larson, founder and CEO of SureID. “We are bringing our identity technology to the millions of coaches and volunteers in the U.S., safeguarding families, kids and vulnerable populations, because it’s the right thing to do.”

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 62 million volunteers and three million coaches serve vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, people with disabilities and underserved communities in the United States. Malicious actors often go unchecked.

“The SureID Certified Edge solution for coaches and volunteers is filling a void in the coaching community for the modern world,” said Jason Sacks, National Director of Business Development at Positive Coaching Alliance. “We are thrilled that SureID, Inc. can offer our partners a solution specifically tailored to our needs to deliver a positive and safe youth and high school sports experience for kids.”

The SureID Certified Edge solution offers identity proofing, facilitation of recurring background screenings, and credentialing on a subscription basis. The process consists of five steps:

Register: Coaches and volunteers can pre-register online, and complete the process at a SureID Registration Station at select retail locations across the United States. Personal information need only be provided once and SureID keeps it secure. Prove Identity: SureID combines its patented technology with biometrics, biographics, and in-person identity proofing to deliver its unique service. Screen: Facilitated through the consumer, SureID integrates certified background screenings based on key criteria and other factors. Credential: Upon approval, coaches and volunteers will receive a tamper-resistant identity credential via mail. Validate: Coaches and volunteers can have their SureID digital identity authenticated via the SureID Certified mobile app available for iOS or Android devices.

With a quick scan of the unique QR code printed on the identity credential via the mobile app, the app will instantly confirm that the coach or volunteer is active and will display the coach’s or volunteer’s photo. Coaches and volunteers pay a one-time introductory rate of only $19.95, with recurring services of $4.95 per month. To register, visit http://sure.id/signup.

The SureID Certified Edge solution has instituted rollouts of its new SureID Registration Stations at select retail locations in seven markets on the West Coast. Thousands of additional new stations soon will be available at convenient locations across the country, creating the nation’s largest identity certification network.

About SureID, Inc.

SureID, Inc. (www.SureID.com) is the market leader in high-assurance identity solutions. The company creates end-to-end trusted identity programs offering full credential lifecycle management through the combination of registration, identity proofing, background screening, credentialing and identity authentication for government, private enterprise and individuals including contractors, vendors and other authorized personnel. SureID, Inc.’s RAPIDGate® program provides an enterprise-wide, single-credential high-assurance identity for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Army and the critical infrastructure sector across the country. SureID is the foremost issuer of PIV-I credentials. Founded in November 2001, SureID is headquartered in Hillsboro, Ore., with offices in Minot, N.D., and Alexandria, Va.

