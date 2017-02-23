Blizzard’s Overwatch won Game of the Year at the DICE Awards, the equivalent of the Oscars for video games. The action shooter walked away with four awards overall during the evening.

Overwatch was chosen as the best game of 2016 in a peer vote by the membership of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, the 33,000-strong academy that puts on the DICE Awards. The awards are now in their 20th year.

Overwatch challenges players to join the ranks of a legendary force of soldiers, scientists, adventurers and oddities, and clash on the battlefields of a near-future Earth. The awards were held tonight at The Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas earlier this evening.

The AIAS membership honored games in 24 award categories, including Overwatch and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which received four awards each. Inside won three awards, including the DICE Sprite Award, which recognizes a game with limited resources for development and exposure (as compared to AAA titles).

Other top honorees were Pokémon Go for Mobile Game of the Year, Steep for Game of the Year, Street Fighter V for Fighting Game of the Year and Dark Souls III for role-playing game/massively multiplayer online (RPG/MMO) Game of the Year.

Winners for newly added awards that recognized achievement and innovation in virtual reality and augmented reality games, included Superhot VR for Immersive Reality Game of the Year and Eagle Flight for Immersive Reality Technical Achievement.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

“For the past 20 years, the DICE Awards have been bringing together the most talented, innovative and inspiring minds in interactive entertainment to recognize and celebrate the industry’s most outstanding achievements,” said Mike Fischer, president, Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to congratulate all of this year’s award winners whose incredible games have amazed and entertained fans worldwide, and are truly an inspiration to us all.”

In addition to the awards for the industry’s best games and creators from the previous year, the DICE Awards also honored Todd Howard, executive producer and game director at Bethesda Game Studios, as the 22nd inductee into the AIAS Hall of Fame, which honors individuals who have been instrumental in the development of highly influential games.

Howard was recognized for having created some of the industry’s most successful games by pioneering open-world gameplay, and played a key role in the creative direction and growth of highly regarded franchises, including The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

The 20th annual DICE Awards ceremony, which was co-hosted by Jessica Chobot of Nerdist News and Kinda Funny co-founder Greg Miller, was the culmination of the annual three-day D.I.C.E. (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) Summit (#DICE2017), which is known for drawing many of the interactive entertainment industry’s most respected and influential leaders, decision makers and visionaries.

The complete list of winners includes:

Game of the Year

Overwatch

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

INSIDE

Publisher: Playdead

Developer: Playdead

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Overwatch

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Eagle Flight

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: FunHouse

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

SUPERHOT VR

Publisher: SUPERHOT Sp. z o.o.

Developer: SUPERHOT Sp. z o.o.

Mobile Game of the Year

Pokémon GO

Publisher: Niantic Labs

Developer: Niantic Labs

Handheld Game of the Year

Pokémon Sun and Moon

Publisher: The Pokémon Company

Developer: Game Freak

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

INSIDE

Publisher: Playdead

Developer: Playdead

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Overwatch

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Publisher: 2K Games

Developer: Firaxis Games

Sports Game of the Year

Steep

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft Annecy

Role-Playing/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year

Dark Souls III

Publisher: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

Developer: FromSoftware, Inc.

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 3

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Developer: Playground Games, Turn 10 Studios

Fighting Game of the Year

Street Fighter V

Publisher: Capcom U.S.A., Inc.

Developer: Capcom

Family Game of the Year

Ratchet & Clank

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Insomniac Games

Adventure Game of the Year

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment America

Developer: Naughty Dog

Action Game of the Year

Overwatch

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment America

Developer: Naughty Dog

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment America

Developer: Naughty Dog

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Battlefield 1

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: EA Dice

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

DOOM

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: id Software

Outstanding Achievement in Character

The Last Guardian – Trico

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment America

Developer: JAPAN Studio

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

INSIDE

Publisher: Playdead

Developer: Playdead

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment America

Developer: Naughty Dog