Dungeons & Dragons is heading into virtual reality, and its first battle ground is going to be a chess board.

Wizards of the Coast and Experiment 7 announced Dungeon Chess today, which debuts March 28 for the Oculus Rift for PCs and the Samsung Gear VR mobile headset. It takes classic monsters of the 42-year-old tabletop role-playing game and puts them on a chessboard, with animated combat when the pieces meet. The VR studio also said that this is the first project of this partnership, hinting at further VR games down the road. And this could help the burgeoning VR software market, which market researcher SuperData scaled back to a possible $14 billion in sales by 2020. Brands will help this forecast, and few are as big as D&D when it comes to fantasy gaming.

Gallery: Dungeon Chess

Experiment 7 promises that Dungeon Chess will move “fire-breathing dragon queens, death-ray blasting beholder rooks, and other popular D&D creatures across the board as they engage in classic chess matches.” Its website shows pictures of a drow elf pawn in armor holding a mace, a beholder rook, a gold dragon rook, and a mind flayer bishop, and the studio says it plans to reveal more units on its social media channels leading up to launch.

Dungeon Chess is Experiment 7’s second game. The first is Magic Table Chess, and Dungeon Chess will use its tech.

