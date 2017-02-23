Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius just received some new content.

Square Enix today released a 2.0 update today for its mobile role-playing game, which is available for download on iOS and Android as a free-to-play game, that continues its story. Square Enix notes that this update comes as the RPG celebrates reaching the 20 million downloaded milestone since launching in October 2015. This update could bring lapsed players back to the game and encourage new ones to download it for the first time, especially as the franchise is riding a high tide thanks to the success of Final Fantasy XV.

Brave Exvius touts itself as an RPG in the classic Final Fantasy style, featuring turn-based battles and an original story. You can also fight along with famous Final Fantasy characters like Final Fantasy VI’s Terra, Final Fantasy IV’s Cecil, and Final Fantasy IX’s Vivi.

The 2.0 update extends the game’s story and adds a new Esper, Odin. Espers are powerful characters that you can summon during battle to deal high amounts of damage.

“Additional feature updates include an improved summon function, a newly renovated quest menu and guides to aid players when gathering crafting materials,” Square Enix noted in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “The home screen has also been revamped to allow even quicker access to menus and allow for a better play experience.”