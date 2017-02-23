Following the thrilling announcement that NASA has discovered nearby planets that could possibly support life, the great minds at Google have decided to offer the highest of scientific honors.

A doodle.

NASA said that three of seven planets orbiting the Trappist-1 ultra-cool dwarf star could have the right mix of factors to support life. The solar system is just a hop, skip, and a jump of 39 light years from Earth. Close, in galactic terms, but don’t try to book a trip on Expedia just yet.

For now, the space agency says it will continue to monitor the system for signs of life using its most advanced telescope currently under construction: the James Webb Space Telescope. It has infrared sensitivity that will be able to detect essential elements for life, including carbon dioxide, methane, water vapor, and other molecules common in the atmospheres of the rocky planets in our own solar system.

Until that’s completed, or the aliens arrive to blow up the White House, enjoy the doodle: