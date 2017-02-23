I’m not a huge guy, but I would say I’m large. I’m six feet tall and 220 lbs. I don’t know if that’s large by your standards, but I’m certainly not svelte.

And the Nintendo Switch does not fit in any of my pockets.

Nintendo will launch its hybrid home/handheld console March 3 for $300, but I’m playing around with one right now. This has given me plenty of opportunities to take the thing out into the real world, which has forced me to figure out how to carry the damn thing around when I’m not using it. Turns out that pockets probably aren’t the best tool for this particular job.

Pants pocket

Image Credit: GamesBeat/Jeffrey Grubb

I’ve had no problem ever putting a 3DS or 3DS XL into my pants pocket, but the Switch might not work in this situation. It is long enough that it sticks a few inches out of my pants pouch. Additionally, the analog sticks poke out in a way that makes me nervous about them getting damaged. Overall, however, having the Switch in my side pocket was more uncomfortable than anything else. If I attempted to sit down, for example, the system would’ve dug into my hip, and that’s difficult to ignore.

Back pants pocket

Image Credit: GamesBeat/Jeffrey Grubb

Other than for walking from one room to the other, I have never put a lot of devices in my back pocket. That’s not going to change for the Switch. The system sticks out even further here, and all the other stuff about comfort and the analog sticks applies as well.

Coat pocket

Nope. This won’t work. It is going to fall out of here. Maybe your Starter jacket has big zipper pockets that you can use, but I’m not lucky enough to have a Starter jacket.

Shirt pocket

Image Credit: GamesBeat/Jeffrey Grubb

This is so stupid. I honestly didn’t even think that this would work, but I eventually got the Switch into my shirt pocket. I think this should illustrate just how squat the system is. It is not tall, it isn’t thick, but it is wide as hell. That’s the issue with putting it in anything. What’s nuts is that it actually was more comfortable on my chest than anywhere else, so I’ve actually taken to putting the Switch in there when I’m walking from room to room.