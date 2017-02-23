InnoGames has acquired Wooga’s strategy game Warlords.

Hamburg, Germany-based InnoGames will pick up ownership of Warlords and continue to operate the game, but it will not acquire any employees as part of the agreement. The deal comes shortly after the announcement last week that Sweden’s Snowprint Studios would open a new office in Berlin that employed many of the people who worked for Wooga on Warlords.

The sale reflects the contrast between the two companies. InnoGames is focused on strategy games while Wooga is focused on casual titles.

“Warlords was very well-received by players and press at launch, and the team at Wooga are happy to see the game continue under the stewardship of InnoGames,” said Jens Begemann, Wooga founder and CEO, in a statement. “The agreement further reflects Wooga’s commitment and focus on producing the very best casual mobile experiences.”

Armin Busen, the chief product officer at InnoGames, said in a statement, “Warlords is a fantastic game with an enthusiastic fan base, and we’re more than happy to get the chance to acquire it. The game represents a very good fit to our overall games portfolio and is another important step in our transition to mobile. Our dedicated team will make sure to add new features and improve the general game experience, so Warlords fans can look forward to the relaunch of the game.”

Existing Warlords accounts won’t be affected by the transfer, nor will they lose any game progression.