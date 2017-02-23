Skylanders continue their push on mobile.

Activision Blizzard announced today that it is partnering with South Korean developer Com2us to create a mobile role-playing game based on the Skylanders franchise, which has earned over $3 billion. It did not specify which mobile platforms the game would release on or when it would come out.

Com2us developed the mobile RPG Summoners War. It is the No. 33 ranked RPG on the U.S. iOS App Store, according to App Annie.

“There are many mobile game companies, but very few have found success globally,” said Josh Taub, senior vice president of Skylanders product management at Activision Publishing, in a press release. “We are excited to be working with Com2us, as they have proven expertise in the mobile role-playing game genre.”

Acitvision Blizzard announced that it would not release a new version of the toys-to-life series on consoles this year, but the company is still committed to the brand. Along with this new mobile game, a second season of the Skylanders Academy cartoon will launch on Netflix this year, with a third also in the works.

And this isn’t the first Skylanders game we’ve seen for mobile. Last year, Activision Blizzard released the digital card game Skylanders Battlecast.