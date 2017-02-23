We have the Nintendo Switch, and you’re going to listen to us talk about it!

The Nintendo Switch is due out March 3 for $300, but we’ve got our hands on one right now. Nintendo sent us the device to review, and we’ve got an in-depth look at the device in the works. For now, however, we want to give you a preview of what you can expect from the system when it debuts early next month. So we spooled up the ol’ podcasting machine so that hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti could talk over the new hybrid handheld/home gaming console.

Watch the video version above or have to the audio below: