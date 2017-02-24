The game that lets you be your very own John Wick-style badass is about to get harder.

Superhot VR is getting some new modes and challenges in its Superhot VR Forever update that is coming out March 7. Superhot VR is a first-person shooter for Oculus Rift (requiring its Oculus Touch controllers) that lets players manipulate time. When you stand still, the game stands still. It lets players to plan out their actions with movie scene-like precision.

The update could bring lapsed players back to the shooter or encourage new ones to pick the game up from the Oculus store.

The Forever update adds a mode where only headshots can kill enemies, one where you can’t shoot at all, and even a mode that only gives you 10 minutes to beat the game. You can also choose to play against faster enemies or race against your best scores.

SuperData projects that the VR market will be worth $4.9 billiion in 2017. But the market will need compelling software if it wants to grow. Superhot VR is one of the better-reviewed VR games, with a Metacritic score of 82.