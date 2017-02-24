Welcome to virtual reality, InExile.

The long-time independent studio announced The Mage’s Tale today. It’s an action-RPG for the Oculus Rift and its Touch controllers, and it should come out later this year. Its setting is in the world of The Bard’s Tale, and it’s InExile’s first foray into virtual reality software — which market researcher SuperData predict could hit a possible $14 billion in sales by 2020.

You play as a conjuror out to rescue your kidnapped master, Alguin, from the corrupted wizard Gaufroi. You explore 11 dungeons, such as the infamous sewers of The Bard’s Tale Skara Brae, fighting monsters and dealing with puzzles and traps. You use elemental magic, learning more lore to make stronger magic to take on monsters and the evil Gaufroi.

It’s one of three RPGs in production right now at InExile, joining Wasteland 3 and The Bard’s Tale IV.

“When I was a kid, our dungeons consisted of playing Dungeons & Dragons on graph paper. From there I graduated to playing classic computer games in black-and-white like Wizardry, which inspired me to create a full-color dungeon crawl with Bard’s Tale,” InExile CEO and longtime RPG designer Brian Fargo said. “The window for the players kept getting bigger, the graphics more advanced, and now with The Mage’s Tale, we are inside the dungeon.”