Nexon has made an investment in Tree of Savior online PC game developer IMC Games.

Tokyo-based Nexon announced today that its Nexon Korea subsidiary made a strategic investment in IMC Games, which was founded in 2003 and is led by CEO Hakkyu Kim.

IMC Games is a game development studio known for its massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) with rich and creative graphics including Tree of Savior and Granado Espada.

With this investment, Nexon and IMC Games will work closely together to reinforce service of Tree of Savior and launch Tree of Savior: Mobile Remake on a global basis.

“We’re thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with our talented partner, IMC Games,” said Jiwon Park, CEO of Nexon Korea, in a statement. “We are confident that together we will continue to deliver high-quality games that leverage strength of each company in game development and publishing.”

Tree of Savior has been out since December 2015 in South Korea, and September 2016 in Japan. It has fairytale style graphics and a deep customization system.

“We hope this partnership with Nexon will be an opportunity for us to promote the development of the new mobile title,” said Hakkyu Kim, in a statement. “We look forward to delivering high-quality content through both new and existing titles.”