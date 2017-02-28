Cheetah Mobile said today it is launching its Cheetah Open Feed content-sharing platform via its news aggregation app News Republic.

The Chinese mobile app and utilities company made the announcement during the Mobile World Congress event. The platform allows app publishers and original equipment manufacturers to embed news content feeds from News Republic into their apps and mobile operating systems.

The free service provides third-party developers with open access to fully licensed content feeds featuring content from some of the world’s leading content providers, advanced personalization tools based on Cheetah Mobile’s cutting-edge AI technologies, and seamlessly integrated monetization scenarios.

Cheetah Open Feed offers a way for mobile phone makers to differentiate their mobile devices and for app developers to create new premium traffic, new revenue, and new engagement.

“Cheetah Open Feed is the perfect solution for our partners to realize their monetization goals by incorporating high-quality content feeds into their products,” said Johnny Li, vice president of international business development at Cheetah Mobile, in a statement. “We were really focused on openness while designing Cheetah Open Feed. We wanted to provide developers with free and open access to new monetization opportunities that take advantage of Cheetah Mobile’s core strengths, including unlimited access to high-quality, licensed content and strong AI capabilities.”

Cheetah Open Feed is also based on Cheetah’s own successful experience transitioning towards a more content-driven business model, he said.

The first product available to partners through Cheetah Open Feed is Cheetah Mobile’s proprietary News Locker SDK, which gives developers the ability to embed a fully licensed news feed into the lock screen of users’ mobile devices. News Locker takes advantage of Cheetah Mobile’s leading content-recommendation technology to provide users with relevant news and information content every time they open their phone.

Cheetah Open Feed fully leverages Cheetah Mobile’s big data-based recommendation technology and licensed content resources to increase user traffic and stickiness. A recent report by Cheetah Lab, Cheetah Mobile’s mobile internet-focused research institute, shows that integrating content feeds into utility apps can increase usage. For example, the length of time spent on Cheetah Mobile’s Clean Master utility app increased 700 percent after adding content to its results page.

Initially, Cheetah Open Feed content is provided by News Republic, Cheetah Mobile’s global news aggregation app. By embedding News Republic feeds into their products, Cheetah Open Feed partners gain access to all of News Republic’s past content, including articles and videos; coverage from 2,300 media partners in 47 countries and 43 languages; and 100,000 articles, 40,000 images, and 2,500 videos per day.

Cheetah Mobile had 612 million global mobile monthly active users in September 2016. About 80 percent of those are outside of China.