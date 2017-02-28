Global Distributor to Stock ERP’s Small, Smart and Efficient LED Drivers

ERP Power LLC (ERP), a leading provider of small, smart and efficient LED drivers for the lighting industry, has signed a distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor.

“It’s exciting to be literally powering the change to LED lighting across all types of businesses,” said Andy Williams, ERP executive vice president. “Mouser’s excellent customer service caters to engineers and the lighting design community, making online purchases quick and easy when designing unique, next generation LED lighting fixtures.”

ERP LED drivers deliver an industry-leading combination of compact size, embedded intelligence, extensive dimmer compatibility, wired/wireless controls, programmable outputs, and high efficiency – all at a competitive cost. The www.mouser.com/erp website will contain data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design resources, and engineering tools to help ensure the most efficient and effective integration of ERP’s driver into a lighting fixture design. ERP LED drivers are targeted at commercial and industrial applications in architectural, horticulture, hospitality, landscape, office, retail, theatrical entertainment, roadway, and sporting venue lighting.

“LED lighting reduces utility costs, improves safety, creates ambiance, and enables interactive experiences wherever there are people,” said Keith Privett, Mouser Electronics VP Supplier Management. “ERP and Mouser want to collaborate with lighting fixture designers as we introduce new bright ideas for packing more power into smaller footprints – delivering cost savings for each application.”

About ERP Power

Established in 2004, ERP designs and manufactures small, smart and efficient LED driver power electronics for architectural, commercial and industrial lighting applications. Powerful ERP products deliver an industry-leading combination of compact size, extensive dimmer compatibility, wireless controls, programmable output, and high efficiency at competitive cost. Headquartered in Moorpark, CA, ERP owns and operates its own ISO 9001 certified manufacturing facility to ensure quality of design, sourcing, production and testing. Learn more online at www.erp-power.com or by emailing SaveEnergy@erp-power.com.

About Mouser

Mouser Electronics, a subsidiary of TTI, Inc., is part of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway family of companies. Mouser is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 4 million products from more than 600 manufacturers. Mouser offers 22 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 500,000 customers in 170 countries from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of industrial sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s deep expertise in operational transformation and strategic repositioning. This skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help underperforming businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

