MapR Technologies, Inc., the provider of the only converged data platform, today announced the appointment of Tom Fisher as Chief Technology Officer. Tom brings over 20 years of advanced technology experience in engineering, operations, and IT. In his role as CTO, Tom will spearhead initiatives around advancing MapR’s aggressive innovation agenda globally.

“We are thrilled to have an executive with Tom’s credentials join our leadership team at MapR,” said Matt Mills, CEO, MapR Technologies. “His depth of technology expertise, focus on the customer and overall leadership will be instrumental to our growth as we extend our product platform to support breakthrough, next gen applications that bring even more value to our customers. Tom’s background with eBay, SuccessFactors, Qualcomm and Oracle provide a deep, diverse technology and customer foundation for helping drive our agenda.”

Tom was previously with Oracle where he was a senior executive in engineering and operations for over five years, most recently driving the successful adoption of new and emerging technologies at the company’s top 40 cloud customers globally. He was also Oracle’s senior vice president and CIO for global commercial cloud services focusing on improving service delivery through automation and direction action with customers. Prior to joining Oracle, Tom served as CIO and vice president of cloud computing at SuccessFactors, now SAP, where he ran cloud operations as well as emerging technologies in product engineering. Additionally, Tom led technology teams at Qualcomm as CIO of CDMA technologies, and with eBay where he was vice president and acting CTO.

“I’m thrilled to join during this exciting stage of growth for the company,” said Fisher. “The enterprise focus, level of innovation, and collaboration that drives MapR are impressive. I look forward to working with this talented team, engaging directly with companies worldwide to help customers achieve success with our product and SI partners. MapR’s enterprise, purpose-built platform is the future of applications delivered using the latest technologies while promoting platform and cloud independence.”

