Rebellion Developments is going back to one of its cherished classics — the comic book world of Nu Earth and 2000 AD.

The Great Britain-based studio announced it’s working on Rogue Trooper: Redux, a remaster of 2006’s original. It’s set in the same sci-fi world as the 2000 AD and Judge Dredd series. Redux is a cover-based third-person tactical shooter, and it’s going to appear on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC … and the Switch, providing another encouraging example of third-party support for Nintendo’s hybrid home/portable console. It’s also another sign of the big business that’s coming from nostalgia, be it selling retro consoles like the NES Classic or bringing back old games.

Fellow U.K. studio TickTock Games is also working on Redux, and Rebellion points out this is the first time another company has worked on the 2000 AD license it has fostered since the early 2000s. Rebellion earlier announced that it was opening up the intellectual property to other studios.

In Rogue Trooper, you play as a bioengineered grunt of the Genetic Infantry, immune to the poisonous Nu Earth. You’re the last soldier left against the Nort, which seeks to expand its colonial empire.

Rebellion opened its doors back in 1992, making it one of the oldest independent studios in Europe’s gaming industry. It’s worked on dozens of games, including series like Aliens vs. Predator, Midnight Club, and its own Sniper Elite.