Amazon, GameStop, or the retailer of your choice just processed the $300 (plus tax) charge for your new Nintendo Switch, and your new console will get here by the weekend.

I understand that the waiting is excruciating (read our Switch review), and you’re likely going to smooch the FedEx driver when you see them. Until that beautiful moment, however, why not consider some of the other accessories and add-ons you’ll need to complete your Switch.

Here are five accessories that you should probably have to get the most from your Switch:

Pro Controller or Charging Grip

Price: $70 (Pro) $30 (Grip)

Nintendo Switch comes with the JoyCon controllers and a grip that you can put them in, but if you’re someone who wants to play on the television a lot, you’ll probably want something more. If you want a more traditional controller, the $70 (yes, really) Pro Controller is excellent. If you want something less expensive that will also ensure your JoyCon grip controllers are always charged, get Nintendo’s official Charging Grip instead.

SanDisk 200GB MicroSDXC card

Image Credit: SanDisk

Price: $70

I plan to primarily use the Switch as a portable device, and that means I’m going to buy all of my games digitally. Nintendo has only included around 25GB of storage space in the console itself, which means you’ll need to take advantage of the SD card slot under the kickstand. You have a ton of options for this, but why not go all out with SanDisk’s massive 200GB MicroSDXC card. By the time you fill that up, hopefully SanDisk will have its 2TB MicroSDXC option on the market.

Headphones

Image Credit: SteelSeries

Price: $80 (Arctis 3) $50 (HyperX Cloud Stinger)

Don’t use your devices at loud volumes in public places. If you want to defeat Ganon in Zelda while riding the bus home, get some headphones. And you should probably consider a gaming headset with a built-in microphone just in case Nintendo’s online options ever include voice chat. I’d recommend something like the SteelSeries Arctis 3 head for $80. They are sleek and stylish, and the microphone nestles neatly into the earcups. If you want something more comfortable and less expensive, and you don’t mind a giant microphone sticking out of one ear, definitely get the excellent $50 HyperX Cloud Stinger.

Carrying case

Image Credit: Nintendo

Price: $20

The Switch probably won’t fit into your pants pockets, and that means you’ll need to pop it into your bag. Your satchel is a hazard for screens, so you’ll need something to protect it, and the official carrying case from Nintendo is getting the job done for me. Don’t worry about those crappy screen protector transparent covers. Those are worse than scratches.

ZeroLemon ToughJuice 12V power bank

Image Credit: ZeroLemon

Price: $68

If you want to play the Switch on the go a lot, you may want to invest in a portable charger. This ZeroLemon ToughJuice power bank has enough capacity to recharge your Switch multiple times, and its QuickCharge 2.0 USB port has enough voltage to enable you to play the game while also charging the Switch’s battery.