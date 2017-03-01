Incorta, a data analytics startup that enables businesses to analyze complex data in real time, is launching today and announcing a $10 million funding round.

The San Mateo, Calif.-based startup’s software can be deployed on premise or in the cloud — more specifically, on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

“With Incorta, there is no additional need to put data into a traditional data warehouse ahead of time,” Osama Elkady, chief executive and cofounder of Incorta, wrote in an email to VentureBeat. “This reduces the time to build analytic applications from months to days.”

Incorta claims to have a dozen customers, which include Broadcom, Henkel, and Toast. The software is licensed as an annual subscription on a per-user basis.

Elkady, who spent over 10 years as an executive at Oracle, considers data warehouse providers like Teradata and ancillary vendors such as Informatica as competitors. “We also on occasion find ourselves competing with all-in-one business intelligence (BI) platforms,” he said.

GV (formerly Google Ventures) led this latest round. SV Angel and existing investor Ron Wohl (former Oracle executive) also participated. The new cash will be used to increase sales and marketing and further product development.

Founded in 2014, Incorta has 50 employees. So far, it has raised a total of $12 million.