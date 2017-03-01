GitHub today is announcing the launch of a new Business service tier aimed at companies and other organizations. GitHub Business includes the existing GitHub Enterprise product, which can be deployed in on-premises data centers or public clouds like Amazon Web Services (AWS), and a new offering with similar features that’s hosted on GitHub.com, just like GitHub’s free and less expensive premium service tiers.

GitHub Enterprise continues to cost $21 per user per month, and the new GitHub Business product atop GitHub.com has the same price. The latter will include Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) single sign-on with Ping Identity, Okta, OneLogin, Azure Active Directory, and Shibboleth integrations; a 99.95 percent uptime guarantee; support available 24 hours a day and five days a week with a response coming in less than eight hours; and automated provisioning and deprovisioning, GitHub said today in a blog post. As a result, GitHub Business on GitHub.com will be a lot like GitHub Enterprise, which was introduced back in 2011, three years after GitHub was founded.

Teams that pay for GitHub Organizations, which costs $9 per user per month and is hosted on GitHub.com, can upgrade to GitHub Business now through the Settings page, and sales teams are standing by to help with the upgrade, GitHub said in the blog post.

GitHub’s competitors include Microsoft with Visual Studio Team Services, Atlassian with Bitbucket, and GitLab with GitLab Enterprise, among others.

GitHub says 20 million developers and 1.3 million teams use the service, with 1,500 teams joining every day.