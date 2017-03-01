Roblox said that it has reached a milestone in user-generated games. It now has more than 1.7 million game creators on its Lego-like game platform.

The social game world now has more than 48 million monthly active players and 22 million online games. The company announced the numbers at the Game Developers Conference 2017 as part of its pitch to be the No. 1 platform for aspiring game developers.

The number represents an increase of more than two times the amount of game creators on the platform from one year ago, and the company said the growth is a direct reflection of young creators knowing how to create compelling games for kids, easy-to-use tools, an industry leading revenue share model, and cross-platform connectivity that allows creators to develop games optimized across PC, mobile and virtual reality.

Roblox has paid some creators $50,000 a month for games that are getting hundreds of millions of plays. They come to the platform to explore their creativity through Roblox Studio, a free all-in-one development engine, that allows them to intuitively build immersive 3D multiplayer games and experiences.

Working independently or as a team, developers can easily publish their creations with a single click via the Roblox cloud, allowing them to instantly engage with an international audience.

Focused solely on user-generated content, the social play and creativity that Roblox supports has led to the rapid growth of both players and creators on the platform. The company is now aggressively hiring to continue to scale its capabilities of building the most robust imagination platform.

“Roblox is continuing to push the boundaries of user-generated play as we provide our developer community with better tools to create immersive social experiences across all platforms,” said David Baszucki, CEO and cofounder of Roblox, in a statement. “We are excited to strengthen our infrastructure with more creative thinkers who can support our mission to power the imaginations of people around the world.”

Since its debut in 2006, Roblox has seen a 330 percent year-over-year growth that has established it as the premier platform for user-generated content. Currently, more than 1.6 billion independently developed Roblox games are played each month. Earlier this year, Roblox made a move offline for the first time with the debut of a toy line from Jazwares that features action figures stemming from user-generated content.