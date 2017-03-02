Capcom’s opening the vault and unleashing some of the classic games of the 1980s for mobile platforms.

Ghosts ‘n Goblins, 1942, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, and Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando are all coming to iOS and Android “within the next few months.” The mobile versions of these classics will cost $3 each and have touchscreen controls and Classic and Casual modes, and the Japanese publisher said that others will have auto-fire and different button arrangements (but again didn’t specify which ones). All will have leaderboards for competing.

1942 hit arcades in 1984. It’s a vertical side-scroller (the action goes from bottom to top of the screen) with a World War II setting. You shoot down planes and sink warships. Ghosts ‘N Goblins is one of the crazy-hard side-scrolling platformers from Japan, and in this one, a knight fights the undead and other monsters in an attempt to rescue a princess. It’s also part of the 30-game collection on the NES Classic. Ghouls ‘N Ghosts is its sequel.

Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando is better known just as Commando, and it’s a vertical scroller where you take guns and grenades into combat against enemy soldiers in a jungle.