2nd Watch, a startup that provides consulting and software to run applications on top of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) public cloud, announced today a new funding round of $19 million.

Based in Seattle, 2nd Watch offers services for assessing, designing, deploying, and migrating workloads to AWS, and then managing workloads once they’re there. Customers pay a one-time fee for migration services starting at $100,000 and a recurring fee for management services.

2nd Watch chief executive Doug Schneider claims the startup manages more than 200,000 instances on AWS for customers on a monthly basis. These include Condé Nast, Crate & Barrel, PG&E, Motorola, and Yamaha. Although none of them were affected by AWS’s temporary S3 outage on Tuesday, it could have an impact on a future customer’s decision to migrate to AWS. Schneider doesn’t think so, however.

“Tuesday’s outage was unfortunate, but customers understand that hardware does, at times, fail, whether it’s in the cloud or in your own datacenter,” he wrote in an email to VentureBeat. “As a managed public cloud provider, we’re always talking to customers about what can be done to prevent downtime, while also pursuing business continuity and disaster recovery plans.”

Schneider counts Accenture, Cloudreach, and Datapipe as competitors. As to whether 2nd Watch has any intentions of supporting migrations or management for Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud, a spokesperson wrote that they have not said at this point.

Delta-v Capital led this latest round, with participation from previous investors Madrona Venture Group, Columbia Capital, and Top Tier Capital Partners. The new money will be used to increase sales and marketing, further product development, and open a new managed cloud operations center in Raleigh, North Carolina, which will serve to complement the company’s presence on the West Coast, wrote Schneider.

Founded in 2010, 2nd Watch employs around 160 people and has raised $56 million to date.