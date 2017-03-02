The day-one update for the Nintendo Switch is out, and it has brought with it Friend Codes and something even worse, if that’s possible.

Nintendo’s Switch eShop does not have music. When you load it up, you will instead only hear the sound effect of moving your cursor around. This might not sound like a big deal to you, but Nintendo regularly has hip, dancey tunes in the background of its online digital store. I was legitimately looking forward to hearing its newest track, and lack of anything new is upsetting.

I mean, c’mon — why not at least use an old track instead of this:

THE ESHOP DOES NOT HAVE MUSIC THIS IS WORSE THAN DEATH pic.twitter.com/OJsc59B2IZ — Jeffrey Grubb (@JeffGrubb) March 2, 2017

Here’s a playlist of the fire tunes Nintendo has published on the eShop over the last decade just so you know how awful it is to browse the Switch eShop in silence: