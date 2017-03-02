A little less than a year ago, Uber launched UberEats, a food delivery service to take on Postmates, GrubHub, and Yelp’s Eat24. Until now, restaurants saw only the orders made through the UberEats app and minimal data. But now, the on-demand logistics company is giving its partners a tool called Restaurant Manager to improve their experience and get the data necessary to understand how good its service and food really is.

To date, Uber said it has 30,000 restaurants across 60 markets worldwide.

Available globally, Uber’s Restaurant Manager is an attempt to show restaurant owners what return they get from participating in the service. Analytics provided include understanding order volume by day; the most popular dishes; how well they’re doing on food and service quality metrics such as hours, accepted orders, order acceptance speed, and food preparation time; and customer satisfaction.

Image Credit: Uber

This new wealth of information could help restaurants take corrective action to address customer concerns and pursue additional business. Previously, UberEats provided restaurants with a weekly summary of payouts with little details around top dishes sold; gave feedback about service after the fact; and did not share customer ratings. So it’s easy to understand why some restaurateurs were wary about UberEats.

Restaurant Manager comes at a time when Uber has tapped into a critical mass of restaurants to support its fledgling food delivery service. “Thanks to our restaurant partners’ feedback we have made it simpler for restaurant partners to control order flow, manage menus, and improve exposure,” explained UberEats restaurant product manager Chetan Narain in a statement. “Our commitment to restaurants extends beyond helping grow their customer base with efficient and reliable delivery, to sharing actionable data and tools to help improve their business.”

Whether Uber’s Restaurant Manager will integrate with other systems within restaurants remains to be seen. It would be beneficial to have those insights merged with point of sale solutions, reducing the number of tools employees have to interact with. Perhaps UberEats’ new tool could serve as a customer relationship management solution for restaurants to provide a more personalized experience for patrons and employees.

Providing an analytics tool for managers is also a step forward in making restaurant owners feel more comfortable about participating in UberEats because they’ll know the real return instead of hoping for vague details. But it’s not the only company that gives tools like this to businesses — Caviar already offers a similar app, as does Eat24 and GrubHub.

Uber said it’s not charging restaurants a fee to use Restaurant Manager.