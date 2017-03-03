Destiny is coming to an end to give way to the upcoming sequel, and Bungie is revealing how it’s planning to proceed.

Your Destiny character will survive the transition to Destiny 2, but Bungie revealed that none of your loot will make the jump. That’s right — you’ll leave your precious Gjallarhorn behind when you move on to the sequel. In a blog post today, Bungie explained that it understands that fans have an intense fondness for their Guardian characters, and so it was a priority to preserve them in the new game. But some players may find it disappointing that their progress isn’t getting the same treatment.

But the developer explained that it wanted to take this opportunity to start fresh, which is similar to how something like the Diablo franchise (which has a lot of the same kinds of loot-collecting mechanics) does it.

“Sequels represent the start of a new adventure for every player, with new worlds to explore, new stories to tell, new powers to acquire, new loot to earn, and much more,” the Bungie team wrote in its blog. “This led us to a decision that would enable us to serve both the game and the player’s best interests: Destiny 1 power, possessions, and Eververse-related items and currency will not carry forward. They will, however, remain accessible to you in Destiny 1.”

In order to ensure your Guardians makes the transition, you’ll have to get it to level 20 and complete the Black Garden mission. If you do, you’ll get honors in Destiny 2 that reflect your original Destiny accomplishments.

Resetting Destiny 2 like this does serve one important purpose, though: It makes me want to give the game a chance. I didn’t play a lot of Destiny because I didn’t like it, but I wish I did. With Destiny 2, I’ll get another chance to make a connection, but I probably wouldn’t if the game made me feel like I was hundreds of hours behind everyone else even on day one. And the whole point of a sequel — at least when it comes to video games — is to expand the audience. Anything that might limit the appeal of something like Destiny 2 has to go, and the first game’s loot is likely a casualty of that arithmetic.