Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview for PCs with no new features. This is the latest build of the company’s upcoming Windows 10 Creators Update, which is slated for release in “early 2017.”

Windows 10 is a service, meaning it was built in a very different way than its predecessors so it can be regularly updated with not just fixes but new features too. While Microsoft has released many such updates to date, the Creative Update will be a major one and follows the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, released in August 2016.

Because this build has no new features, we’re likely getting close to the release of the Creators Update. This makes sense given that “early 2017” usually means Q1, meaning that Microsoft only has a few weeks left to pull the trigger.

The desktop build includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed the issue where some UWP apps may unexpectedly appear with their app package name in the title bar as opposed to the app name. A lot of you sent us screenshots of this in the Feedback Hub and we were able to debug the issue quickly. Thank you!.

[GAMING] Fixed the issue where some popular games might minimize to the taskbar when launched.

Fixed an issue where copy and pasting URLs to and from the Microsoft Edge address bar with spaces wouldn’t convert spaces into %20.

Fixed an issue resulting in the LastPass extension for Microsoft Edge sometimes unexpectedly failing to show its autofill buttons on recent builds.

Fixed a recent issue resulting in unexpected characters sometimes being pasted when pasting into certain websites using Microsoft Edge.

Fixed an issue where using the mouse wheel to scrolling in Microsoft Edge might not work if the window was made smaller or moved to a different monitor.

Adjusted Microsoft Edge’s “Find on page” logic so that now as you go through the results the webpage should scroll so the found text is more central on the page.

Fixed an issue for those flighting recent builds on laptops, changing brightness would stop working after the first time the laptop lid had been closed and reopened when the “Lid Close Action” power policy was set to “Do nothing”.

Fixed an issue that could result in not being able to type into search boxes in certain UWP apps.

Fixed an issue resulting in clicked Cortana search results not opening when typing using the MS Pinyin IME.

Fixed an issue where cross device notifications from a particular phone might unexpectedly appear in two separate groups in the Action Center.

Fixed an issue resulting in emails from Outlook 2016 not opening in the foreground after tapping on the corresponding notification.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for PCs from 15042 (made available to testers on February 24) to build 15048.

This build has nine known issues:

If you did the workaround to fix the corrupted registry key to get build 15042, follow these instructions to re-enable IPv6.

Some PCs will fail to update to this build at 71% and roll-back to the previous build.

If you have Symantec/Norton anti-virus software installed on your PC, you may get an 0x80070228 error when attempting to download this build.

If you have additional language packs installed, this build will fail to download and install. Follow the steps in this forum post to get unblocked.

[GAMING] Certain hardware configurations may cause the broadcast live review window in the Game bar to flash Green while you are Broadcasting. This does not affect the quality of your broadcast and is only visible to the Broadcaster.

Issues may occur when exploring pages using the F12 Developer Tools in Microsoft Edge with cross-origin iframes (e.g. the DOM explorer shows only the iframe DOM, the Console frame selector doesn’t list the iframes, etc.).

Pressing F12 to open the Developer Tools in Microsoft Edge while F12 is open and focused may not return focus to the tab F12 is opened against, and vice-versa.

Sometimes launching F12 will launch the F12 window behind the active Microsoft Edge window.

Insiders with multiple monitors may encounter an issue where one of the monitors stops rendering (with the exception of the mouse). While rebooting will fix it, you can also resolve the issue via Settings > System > Display under the Multiple displays section, set it to only use the monitor that’s functional, then set it back to “Extend these displays”.

If you’re OK with the above and want to get build 15048 now, head to PC Settings, select “Update and recovery,” then “Preview builds,” and then click the “Check Now” button.

Microsoft also released Windows 10 Mobile build 15047 today. The company still hasn’t shared details about a new device nor a viable strategy for the platform.