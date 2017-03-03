If you don’t have a Nintendo Switch by now, you’ll probably have to continue waiting at least a few more days.

Nintendo’s latest console launch has come and gone (read our review of the hybrid home/handheld device), and the Switch is now mostly sold out at physical retailers like Target, ToysRUs, and Walmart as well as at online stores like Amazon, but you won’t have to wait long to get another chance to pick up the system because new shipments should hit retail locations soon. ToysRUs, for example, confirmed it will have more Switch devices on its shelves on Sunday.

To get a Switch from a store like ToysRUs, you’ll have to show up in person on the days they get new shipments. It’s also always a good idea to call first thing in the morning to ask your local GameStop or Best Buy if they’ll have a shipment in that day.

While you’re out hunting for a Switch, Nintendo executives back in Kyoto are probably keeping an eye on order numbers. The company has a lot riding on the success of this launch, and selling out through the first weekend isn’t its goal. With the Switch, Nintendo is aiming to course correct after the disappointing Wii U failed to catch on with consumers. To do so, the publisher will have to take this early momentum and excitement, which is partially a byproduct of the debut of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and turn it into sustained sales over the next several years.

But that’s going to start with you lining up early outside that ToyRUs in town on Sunday. Good luck!