Your weekend may get off to a bad start if you were hoping to play some Xbox games.

Microsoft’s online gaming service isn’t working for most people right now. Hundreds of Xbox One and Xbox 360 owners on social media sites like Twitter are complaining that they cannot get logged in on their systems. This is preventing people from booting up certain games that require an online connection for multiplayer or to authenticate with a third-party server. Many people are also having difficulty when they try to use video services like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Video.

The company has confirmed the outage on its Xbox Live status page.

“Our engineers and developers are actively continuing to work to resolve the issue causing some members to have problems signing in to Xbox Live,” the company wrote. “Stay tuned, and thanks for your patience.”

Xbox Live has had a relatively stable 2017 so far, and MIcrosoft has played that up. The company currently claims in its marketing that Xbox LIve is the “fastest, most reliable gaming network” as measured by an independent third party, and PlayStation Network — the competing service from Sony — has had many more issues so far this year.